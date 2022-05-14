Anuj Dal made his career-best only a day after signing a new two-year contract with Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Worcestershire 368 & 59-1: Pollock 23; Lakmal 1-19 Derbyshire 565-8: Dal 114*, Masood 113, Guest 77, Du Plooy 62; Barnard 3-65 Worcestershire (6 pts) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 138 runs with 9 wickets remaining Match scorecard

A career-best unbeaten century from Anuj Dal put Derbyshire in complete control of the County Championship match against Worcestershire at Derby.

The all-rounder made 114 from 177 balls before Derbyshire declared on 565-8, their highest ever score against Worcestershire, and a lead of 197.

Leus du Plooy scored 62 and Alex Thomson 54 while 18-year-old left-arm spinner Josh Baker took 3-150 in 44 overs for the visitors.

Worcestershire were left with 16 overs to negotiate and they lost Ed Pollock to Suranga Lakmal before closing on 59-1, 138 behind.

Brett D'Oliveira's men had reeled Derbyshire back in the previous evening so it was vital they kept up the pressure from the start of play, but a dropped catch in the third over of the morning handed the home side the initiative.

Luis Reece was on 22 when he skied Baker into the covers where Pollock circled under the ball and then proceeded to drop a simple catch.

It was a big moment as Reece and Du Plooy proceeded to bat for another nine overs, adding 41 more runs, before the second new ball broke the stand.

Worcestershire had delayed taking it for six overs, a decision which looked even more puzzling when the first delivery from Charlie Morris lifted and moved away to have Reece caught behind.

By the time Ed Barnard trapped Du Plooy lbw with a full length delivery, Derbyshire were only two runs behind and Dal and Thomson turned that into a healthy lead with a seventh-wicket stand of 78 in 26 overs.

Worcestershire's attack got little out of the pitch, although Baker bowled with control in only his 10th first-class game and deserved better figures.

It was an impressive performance from a young bowler who eight days ago was being dispatched to various parts of New Road by Ben Stokes.

Before this game, the teenager had never bowled more than 30 overs in an innings so he can look back on this day with some satisfaction when he celebrates his 19th birthday on Monday.

It was Baker who broke the stand, trapping Thomson lbw as he played back but Dal and the tail put Derbyshire firmly in the box seat.

Sam Conners stayed with Dal for 15 overs before he was stumped charging Baker in the last over before tea and Derbyshire piled on the runs in the final session.

When Dal pulled Ben Gibbon for four, it was the first time in Derbyshire's history they had posted two scores of 500 or more in a season at Derby.

Dal cut Gibbon for his ninth four to reach his second first-class century and with Ryan Sidebottom, batting with a runner because of a calf injury, added 72 before the declaration came.

Pollock took three fours from the first over by Conners as Worcestershire started their second innings positively but he was comprehensively bowled when Lakmal cut one back in the sixth over.

Derbyshire were unable to make further inroads and with Sidebottom out of action, will need a big effort from Lakmal and the rest of the attack to force victory on day four.

