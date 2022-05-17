Close menu

James Anderson & Stuart Broad recalled by England for New Zealand Tests

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments42

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Stuart Broad and James Anderson have a combined 321 Test caps between them

England have recalled their all-time leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first two Tests against New Zealand.

The veteran pace bowlers were left out of the West Indies tour in March.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham fast bowler Matty Potts, both 23, receive maiden call-ups.

The three-Test series against the world champions will be England's first since they appointed Brendon McCullum as Test coach and Ben Stokes as captain.

The first Test at Lord's begins on 2 June, followed by the second at Trent Bridge on 10 June. The series concludes at Headingley.

New Zealander McCullum and Stokes were part of the panel that chose the 13-man squad, with new England managing director Rob Key also involved.

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon," said Key.

"With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand."We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the county season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level."It promises to be a mouth-watering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

Anderson and Broad, with a combined 1,177 Test wickets, were always likely to return after receiving public backing from both Stokes and Key.

England are without seven other fast bowlers through injury, while Ollie Robinson has been left out after a number of fitness issues.

Batter Dan Lawrence, who played all three matches in England's 1-0 defeat in the West Indies, also misses out as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The absences give opportunities to Brook, who is the leading run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, and Potts, the leading wicket-taker in either division.

All-rounder Stokes has already confirmed that he will bat at number six and former captain Joe Root at four, meaning a reshuffle in the batting order.

Ollie Pope is likely to get the chance to relaunch his Test career at number three, a position he has never occupied in first-class cricket. Brook will push Jonny Bairstow for the slot at number five, while Ben Foakes is set to keep his place behind the stumps.

England are looking to reverse a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests and none of their last five series.

New Zealand were crowned world Test champions by beating India in the final in Southampton last year.

The series against the Black Caps is followed by the rescheduled fifth Test against India, which was postponed in September after a Covid-19 outbreak in the tourists' camp.

South Africa then visit the UK for a further three-Test series later in the summer.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire).

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Poshgirl, today at 09:49

    Not surprised! My interest in England is waning by the day. At least Harrison is stepping down; not a moment too soon!

  • Comment posted by bringbackpele, today at 09:49

    No complaints about Anderson and Broad

    But is it not a bit concerning that SEVEN other leadind fast-bowlers (supposedly younger and fitter ) are all injured - one month into the season ?
    .

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:49

    Great news for Matty Potts - honest lad, hard worker who learns from every game. Outstanding this year, hopefully he can show the wider cricket world how good he has become. Joins the ranks of players from Shotley Bridge Cricket Club playing for England!!

  • Comment posted by kingkong, today at 09:49

    If Bairstow is chosen as "Keeper" then a possible team of: Crawley, Lees, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Leach, Potts, Broad & Anderson. Or leave out Leach and let Root be the only Spin option and add Foakes at 8 which adds to the batting depth. But that's not a very balanced team. So the former would work for me.

  • Comment posted by B_O, today at 09:48

    Great to see Brook in and selectors rewarding form over reputation. I assume he will bat 5 with Bairstow/Pope batting 3. Definitely a quality seamer light but will be good to see Branderson bowling with something to prove. Excited to see the new era

  • Comment posted by CodeMonkey, today at 09:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by McCabe, today at 09:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 09:48

    Before we condemn, lets see how we do. I would love to see Archer, Wood and Stone vying for selection, but that is not going to happen yet, we need to give Potts & Brook a decent chance. Give Bairstow a chance to work on his defence against the straight one. Pope is going to be under enough pressure from himself, so lets wait. The Kiwi's are an excellent team, whoever plays. Go England

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 09:47

    Absolutely ridiculous how on earth do they not get Parkinson into the squad let alone the team

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 09:47

    Predictable; the rest of the squad, not so much. Still would prefer Crawley at 3, but since we don't seem to have another opener they're willing to try...

  • Comment posted by mis123, today at 09:47

    Cry in public, make noisr about career being over and suddenly get reelected. Maybe I will do the same at work to see if I get a promotion!!!!

  • Comment posted by robt, today at 09:46

    Parkinson must be considering his eligibility for other nations!

  • Comment posted by comeonurz, today at 09:45

    I was hoping to see a few more new names added. Good to see County form has been noticed, but looking at the best bowler and batter seems like an easy out. Many more cricketers that are deserving of a look in my opinion - maybe it will happen with time?

  • Comment posted by luke, today at 09:45

    Not one player from the Div 1 county champions seems strange

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 09:45

    Key's doing a lot of talking; I'd have liked to hear from McCullum. Hope Key's not going to be overly hands-on, even if that's driven by enthusiasm not ego...

  • Comment posted by whats_the_point, today at 09:45

    Crawley really deserves his spot given the mountain of championship runs he has scored on these batter friendly decks...

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 09:45

    Too much Yorkshire in there. No prospect of those playing at their home ground for a while

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 09:50

      Trentatre replied:
      They did get their test hosting rights back (albeit subject to satisfactory progress in the changes to the toxic culture)

  • Comment posted by Dont be a sheep, today at 09:44

    So aside from Harry Brook and Matt Potts its just more of the same, Matt Parkinson best spinner in the country can't even get in the squad, I had high hopes for this next squad now just feels like a massive let down.

    • Reply posted by doofy1968, today at 09:48

      doofy1968 replied:
      Im not even convinced that those two should even be there, i mean is it right to select on current form which in itself is subjective Or should we select people who have performed consistently over a longer period of time.

  • Comment posted by christyjeb, today at 09:44

    Why? There is no other youngsters to play for England? We gonna see physios disrupting the game a few times and then they will be out. Breaking news- Anderson and Broad injured

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 09:44

    Great news. At least more summer watching Jimmy gracefully running up to the wicket and delivering delightfully served peach after peach - would it be an English summer without it?

