James Anderson has taken 640 wickets in 169 Tests

England will have to be patient to change their fortunes under new Test coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, says bowler James Anderson.

With just one win in their past 17 Tests, England have not won any of their past five series.

The squad for the first Test against world champions New Zealand on 2 June at Lord's will be named on Wednesday.

"I don't think the squad is going to be massively different - the best players have been playing," said Anderson.

"It might just be the style that's slightly different."

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, and long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad are expected to be recalled after they were left out of the West Indies tour in March.

"Until the squad is picked, I'm not counting on anything," said Anderson, who was speaking at an event for Test sponsors LV= Insurance.

"My job is to prove that I'm in good form, take wickets for Lancashire and help them win games."

New England managing director Rob Key and Stokes have both said they want the veteran duo to return.

Key, Stokes and McCullum were part of the selection panel that met on Tuesday to choose a squad that could include as many as 17 players.

The return of Anderson and Broad would bolster a fast-bowling department missing at least seven players to injury.

Jofra Archer and Olly Stone are long-term absentees, Mark Wood is recovering from elbow surgery and Sam Curran is returning from a stress fracture of the back. Chris Woakes has not played since the Caribbean tour.

On Monday, Saqib Mahmood was ruled out for the season, while on Tuesday, Yorkshire confirmed Matthew Fisher will face a "longer spell" out with a back injury.

The absentees could lead to a call-up for Durham's Matty Potts, the 23-year-old who is the leading wicket-taker in this season's County Championship, with 35.

Stokes has confirmed that he will bat at number six and former captain Joe Root at number four, meaning a shake-up in the batting order from the West Indies Tests.

England will need a number three, or may instead move Zak Crawley down from an opening role and select a new partner for Alex Lees at the top of the order.

In the middle, Yorkshire 23-year-old Harry Brook is the leading run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship this season and played under Stokes in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers.

Brook made scores of 41 and 82 not out as Yorkshire saved the Roses match against a Lancashire side including Anderson.

"He's a serious player," said Anderson. "I found him hard to bowl at. He's got a lot of shots. There are a lot players in the hat, a lot of players in form with bat and ball."

Anderson also praised Lancashire team-mate Matt Parkinson, the leg-spinner who has taken 23 Championship wickets this term.

Parkinson has been a regular tourist with England but has never played a Test. He will vie with slow left-armer Jack Leach for a place in the side at Lord's.