Matthew Mott: England name Australia women's boss as their new men's white-ball coach

From the section Cricket

Matthew Mott
Mott has been Australia women's coach since 2015

England have named Australia women's boss Matthew Mott as their new men's white-ball coach on a four-year deal.

The 48-year-old has overseen his native Australia's dominance of the women's game as holders of the Ashes and both the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Mott has also had a spell in county cricket in charge of Glamorgan and with Australian side New South Wales.

He will work alongside new Test coach Brendon McCullum as England split their leadership roles across the formats.

"It was always going to take something special to leave the role that I have loved for the past seven years with the Australian women's team," said Mott.

"However, I genuinely believe that the time is right to play a role in helping the England men's ODI and T20 group continue to evolve as one of the best teams in the world."

His first series will be a three-match one-day international tour of the Netherlands starting on 17 June, before Twenty20s and ODIs against India and South Africa later in the summer.

The 2022 T20 World Cup starts in Australia in October while England will defend their 50-over world title in India next year.

England's managing director Rob Key said it was a "real privilege" to appoint Mott, describing him as having been "outstanding" during the interview process.

"We are lucky to be able to appoint a head coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but has also worked in franchise cricket around the world," said Key.

"More importantly, what he has done with the Australian women's team is what will be asked of him to achieve for our men's white-ball sides."

Who is Matthew Mott?

Mott, who had a solid first-class career as a batter in his home country, led Australia women to two T20 World Cups after taking over in 2015 - they were runners-up in the other in 2016 - and earlier this year added the 50-over crown.

Between 2018 and 2021, Australia went on a 26-match match winning run in ODI cricket - a record in men's and women's internationals.

They were unbeaten in four Ashes series under Mott, each contested with the Test, ODI and T20 formats combined, and beat England in this year's contest without losing a match.

Matthew Mott and Meg Lanning
Under Mott Australia have won three consecutive world titles across all formats

After retiring from playing in 2004, he began his coaching career with New South Wales in 2007, winning the first-class Sheffield Shield in his first season and leading them to victory in the Champions League T20 tournament in 2009.

He coached Glamorgan between 2011 and 2013 and reached the final of the domestic 40-over competition at Lord's in his final campaign.

Mott was assistant coach at the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008 Indian Premier League where he worked with McCullum.

McCullum subsequently recommended him for the role as New Zealand coach, though Mott turned down that post to extend his New South Wales contract.

Analysis - 'he manages players really well'

Spinner Alex Hartley who played against Mott's Australia for England:

Australia are quite possibly the best sporting team in the world.

They have been so successful for many years and, with England being the best men's white-ball team in the world, it will be an opportunity for him to implement some of the things he has taught to this dominant Australia side.

He manages players really well. He has created this unbelievable Australia side where they are almost unbeatable. He has a lot of talented players but manages them really well and gives them confidence.

That is the same role he would play with England men's team. The talent is there, it is about getting the best out of the players in different situations.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by bonzodoodog, today at 10:14

    Out with old and in with the new !!
    Glad to See Harrison leaving too!!

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 10:13

    Keys being watching too much TV

  • Comment posted by ynecawla, today at 10:13

    It says he was a "batter". Wrong. He was a "batsman". This is the 21st century - men can be batsmen, and, shock horror, women can be batsmen too! Or are women now to be called "hupeople" or "hus" instead of humans?

    • Reply posted by Slartibartfast, today at 10:19

      Slartibartfast replied:
      You must be a dinosaur, one of those with a very small brain...

  • Comment posted by tea2sugars, today at 10:13

    Does the ECB draw names out of a hat ? There’s a bloke stacking shelves in my local Tesco who knows which end of a cricket bat to hold - any good to you ?

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 10:16

      Moggs replied:
      His name wouldn't be Elvis, would it ?

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 10:12

    Bit of a hiding to nothing this. Only one way to go for current crop.

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 10:11

    Really ? Grown men need coaching to play what is virtually rounders.

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 10:11

    No idea who he is, but can’t possibly be worse than Silverwood.

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 10:10

    Interim appointment hopefully until Morgan retires after the T20 WC this winter and takes over.

  • Comment posted by ynecawla, today at 10:08

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 10:11

      Knowledgeable Fan replied:
      Read the article and you'll find out, won't you?

  • Comment posted by Woody87, today at 10:08

    Good choice - Collingwood would have been fine but he would have been another "jobs for the boys" appointment, which Key is understandably trying to avoid.

    Correct decision? Who knows - a stop gap for Morgan to take over in a few years in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Mickey Mouse, today at 10:06

    Never heard of this man but good luck anyway 👍

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 10:03

    So much for giving our English coaches a chance!

    • Reply posted by kingofspanners, today at 10:09

      kingofspanners replied:
      Just like the ones we’ve just give the chance too …..

