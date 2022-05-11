Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Derbyshire's Anuj Dal has scored 139 runs so far this season, including a half-century in his first innings of the campaign

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Incora County Ground until the end of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old has scored 1,244 runs across all formats since making his debut for the club in 2019.

He has taken 10 wickets and averaged 46.33 runs with the bat from four County Championship Division Two matches so far this season.

"My aim is always to keep improving," Dal told the club website. external-link

"The whole squad is motivated to bring success to Derbyshire and we all want to be a part of that."

Derbyshire head coach Mickey Arthur said Dal's "attitude and personality is exactly" what is wanted at the county.

"Anuj is hungry for success and brings real positivity into every performance," Arthur said.

"I consider Anuj to be one of the best fielders in all of county cricket, but his batting and bowling are equally important for us and I'm so pleased he will be staying with us."