LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Durham 311: Stokes 82, Petersen 78; Hogan 4-67 & 39-2 Glamorgan 365 (89 overs): Root 88, Neser 62, Carlson 53, Northeast 51; Potts 4-61, Raine 4-61 Durham (6 pts) trail Glamorgan (7 pts) by 15 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Billy Root led a Glamorgan fightback with 88 as they ran up 365 to take an unlikely first-innings lead of 54 over Durham.

The home side are 39 for two, 15 behind.

Root, in his first match of the season, added 113 with Michael Neser (62), while there were earlier 50s for Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson before Glamorgan slumped to 163-7.

England hopeful Matty Potts and Ben Raine both took four for 61.

But England captain Ben Stokes went wicketless in three short and expensive spells of four overs apiece.

It was not a morning session for the headline acts as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne scratched around, adding a single off 27 balls before falling lbw to Ben Raine for 17.

Sam Northeast stroked an elegant 51 in 68 balls before nicking Chris Rushworth, and Stokes then went for 33 runs in his four-over burst as Carlson laid into him.

Carlson was bowled by Matty Potts the ball after lunch for 53 off 45 balls, and when Potts had Chris Cooke caught down leg-side for 16 at 163-7, Durham were firmly in the driving seat.

That changed during the course of the afternoon as Neser and Root started cautiously before putting together Glamorgan's biggest eighth-wicket stand against Durham of 113.

Stokes could not break through while Brydon Carse, playing his first Durham game since July 2021 because of injury, was rapid, but somewhat wayward as Glamorgan were let off the hook with Durham unable to back up Potts and Raine.

Neser's muscular 62 was his best score for Glamorgan and Root took them to a third batting point in the company of the injured Timm van der Gugten (38 not out) in fairly untroubled fashion.

Van der Gugten had the ever-enthusiastic Labuschagne doing his legwork, a rare case of an overseas star acting as runner.

Left 14 overs to bat, Durham lost Sean Dickson for 16 leg-before to Michael Hogan while Keegan Petersen, on five, had his middle stump ripped out by Neser as Glamorgan finished the day on a high.