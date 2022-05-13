Last updated on .From the section Counties

Keaton Jennings batted for nine hours at Headingley

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Lancashire 566-9 dec: Jennings 238, Croft 104; Bess 3-151 Yorkshire 53-2: Malan 23; Balderson 1-3 Yorkshire (1 pt) trail Lancashire (3 pts) by 513 runs Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings completed a superb 238 to record Lancashire's highest individual score in a Roses match during another dominant day against Yorkshire at Headingley.

The left-handed opener's third career double century and his second against Yorkshire underpinned his side's mammoth total of 566-9 declared on day two of the County Championship Division One match.

Having resumed on an overnight 288-3, the Red Rose punished sloppy fielding from Yorkshire who dropped a series of catches, including Jennings four times.

Lancashire declared after tea with their highest Roses total on the board before Yorkshire reached closed on 53-2.

Jennings fell just short of the highest individual score for either side in Roses first-class cricket - Darren Lehmann's 252 at Headingley in 2001.

But he beat Graham Lloyd's Lancashire record of 225 in a first-class friendly four years earlier at the same ground.

The 29-year-old, who hit 32 fours in 408 balls before being run out, continued his fine record against Yorkshire.

His previous career-best score of 221 not out came against them for Durham in 2016, and he scored two other centuries against the White Rose for his current employers last season.

Jennings, whose last of 17 Tests came in early 2019, scored 110 versus Warwickshire last week in his first innings since last August following calf issues and could have put himself in consideration for England selection.

Jennings, starting the day on 150, and visiting captain Dane Vilas, who made 82 and played his role in a 177-run stand for the fourth wicket, took few risks early on.

Vilas, whose 17th run took him to 10,000 in his first-class career, was the one who upped the tempo.

He pulled Haris Rauf for a huge six over Headingley's doubled-tiered stand to reach his half-century and also lofted Dom Bess over the ropes.

Yorkshire regained some respectability with four wickets during the afternoon and two after tea.

Off-spinner Bess led the way, trapping both Vilas and George Balderson lbw and had Phil Salt caught at slip for 37.

In amongst that, Jennings was sent back by Salt and run out at the non-striker's end by Jordan Thompson from midwicket.

Tom Loten claimed a superb one-handed return catch to remove Tom Bailey after tea and secure his maiden first-class wicket.

He added his second when Luke Wood picked out deep backward square leg for 39, signalling an immediate declaration.

After conceding their third highest first-class score at Headingley, Yorkshire then lost opener Adam Lyth lbw offering no shot to a Bailey inswinger in the second over of their reply.

Dawid Malan later fell to an excellent diving catch by Matt Parkinson at midwicket off Balderson, leaving Yorkshire 48-2.

George Hill and Loten ensured there were no further alarms and reached 15 and three respectively at stumps.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.