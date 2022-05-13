Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Curran was one of seven Surrey batters to pass 50

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Beckenham (day two) Surrey 671-9 dec: Pope 96, Overton 93, Foakes 91; Gilchrist 3-121 Kent 45-1: Crawley 17; Worrall 1-8 Kent (1 pt) trail Surrey (5 pts) by 626 runs Match scorecard

Surrey broke the world record for the highest innings score without a batter making a century after piling up a massive 671-9 declared in their County Championship match against Kent.

The Division One leaders also equalled the first-class record - seven - for the number of players making half-centuries without passing three figures as Surrey made Kent's bowling attack toil again on day two at Beckenham.

After Ollie Pope and Ryan Patel had made 96 and 76 respectively on day one, Jamie Overton smacked 93 from 92 balls, Ben Foakes made 91, Sam Curran 78, Colin de Grandhomme 66 and Jordan Clark 54 not out for the dominant visitors, for whom Dan Worrall also made an unbeaten 44.

Surrey's run glut meant that Kent's sorry record of conceding at least 500 runs in every first innings so far this season continued.

In reply, Kent reached 45-1 at stumps - a deficit of 626 - with Ben Compton (14) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (seven) the not-out batters after Worrall removed England's Zak Crawley for 17.

Kent went into the second day clinging to the hope that early wickets might keep them in the contest and they struck early when Foakes edged Matt Quinn behind.

Surrey responded with a century partnership between Overton, in as a nightwatchman, and Curran.

Overton produced an array of shots and raced past 50 with successive fours off George Linde. When he tried to launch Darren Stevens for another big hit he was dropped near the boundary by Jordan Cox, who seemed to misjudge the flight, and in the same over Curran then passed 50 with a single.

Overton subsequently hit Stevens for a six that cleared the stand and smacked the 46-year-old's next delivery for a maximum over the sightscreen, but he was out in the next over, bowled by Linde, seven runs short of his second first-class century.

The dismissal meant Surrey became the first team ever to lose three consecutive batsman in the nineties in first-class cricket, following Foakes' departure and that of Pope late on day one.

Surrey were 470-6 at lunch and although Curran was stumped on 78 off Linde, De Grandhomme became the sixth visiting batter to score a half-century when he took two from Nathan Gilchrist.

Will Jacks was out for 20 when he swiped Gilchrist to square leg, where Cox took a low catch, before De Grandhomme was eventually run out by Quinn.

However, the last-wicket duo of Clark and Worrall took Surrey past the previous world record for a score without an individual hundred, which was the 609 posted by Namibia against Uganda in 2010.

Tea was delayed until 16:34 BST at which point, with the lingering grains of hope draining away from the home fans, Surrey declared.

Kent were left with 19 overs to navigate until stumps and were probably relieved they only lost Crawley, who was caught behind at the start of the 11th over.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.