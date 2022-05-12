Close menu

Brendon McCullum: England appoint former New Zealand captain as new men's Test coach

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum looks on from the stands
Brendon McCullum has coached IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for three seasons

England have appointed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as men's Test coach on a four-year deal.

McCullum, 40, will be in place for England's first Test against world champions New Zealand at Lord's on 2 June.

He succeeds Chris Silverwood, who left his position in February following the heavy Ashes defeat in Australia.

McCullum said he is aiming to "move the team forward into a more successful era" alongside new captain Ben Stokes.

He added: "In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on."

England are winless in nine Tests and have only one won of their past 17 matches.

McCullum's appointment continues England's post-Ashes overhaul, with Rob Key having taken over as managing director last month, replacing Andrew Strauss, who had stepped in on an interim basis following the sacking of Ashley Giles in February.

Root stood down as captain following March's 1-0 series defeat in the West Indies and was replaced by Stokes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selection panel of Key, strategic adviser Strauss, chief executive Tom Harrison and performance director Mo Bobat said McCullum was the "outstanding candidate" for the role.

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious," added McCullum.

"I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait to get started.

"Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."

McCullum, who retired from playing in 2019, has never coached in first-class cricket, but played 101 Tests for New Zealand from 2004 to 2016.

He is currently head coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and previously coached Trinbago Knight Riders to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League title.

Kolkata are likely to go out of the IPL next Wednesday after their two remaining group games and McCullum is set to arrive in the UK later this month.

The squad for the first Test against New Zealand is set to be chosen next week.

In looking for Silverwood's successor, Key split the England head coach position into Test and white-ball roles.

McCullum, a close friend of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, was initially approached over the white-ball post but has secured the Test job ahead of former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten, who was thought to be favourite for the position.

"It has been a real privilege to get to know Brendon and understand his views and vision for the game," said Key.

"He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better, and I believe he is the person to do that for England's red-ball cricket.

"I believe in Brendon and Ben Stokes - a formidable coach and captain partnership. Time for us all to buckle up and get ready for the ride."

After three Tests against New Zealand, England face India in the rescheduled fifth Test in July before three Tests against South Africa in August and September.

McCullum captained New Zealand in 31 Tests, 62 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, leading them to the 2015 50-over World Cup final, where they were beaten by Australia.

His spell as Black Caps Test captain started a resurgence that eventually saw them win the World Test Championship last year under his successor Kane Williamson.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 6,453 runs at an average of 38.64, with 12 hundreds - including the fastest Test century of all time, off just 54 balls against Australia in 2016.

England are not as close to naming the new white-ball coach, with candidates likely to be spoken to again next week before the first engagement of the summer, a three-match one-day series in the Netherlands, begins on 17 June.

Analysis

Former England batter and batting coach Mark Ramprakash on BBC Radio 4

McCullum's lack of experience means this is thinking outside the box but Key must feel he has the personality to help inspire the Test side.

McCullum always talks about wanting to take the positive option, but he will need to have a little bit more meat on the bone, in terms of tactics, for England's Test side.

They are struggling and have struggled for the last few years.

It will be McCullum's job, along with Stokes, to find some continuity and get the team playing better cricket.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 14:38

    A failure in the making. **You read it here first**

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 14:38

    For England to succeed consistently again in Test matches all 18 first-class counties have to cease their selfish short term interests and stop becoming finishing schools for the other Test playing countries. After all, which other Test nations provide first-class domestic chances for England players to develop? Add to that 'result' pitches and it is obvious what Key and McCullum need to address.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 14:38

    "McCullum, who retired from playing in 2019, has never coached in first-class cricket, but played 101 Tests for New Zealand from 2004 to 2016".

    Mmmmmm right.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 14:36

    I hope he works out, I really do. But when his coaching experience at first class level is zero, how did they decide he was the "outstanding candidate"? were the other candidates perhaps insurance salesmen, or motorcycle mechanics maybe? And how does it affect Key if he bombs?

    I guess I expected this job to go to someone who could demonstrate success in turning round a successful test side

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 14:34

    Good luck to him but a complete overhaul of all those above are required to enable England to move forward.

  • Comment posted by The OG 88, today at 14:33

    White ball legend, couldn’t resist a red ball job. Got to be a coup for the test game! Seems like a good bloke, all the best Brenden

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 14:32

    If I'd known that no experience was required I'd have tossed my cap in

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 14:30

    Anyone thought about KP for the job….with Broad, Swann & Prior as assistants…😉🤣👊

  • Comment posted by dill, today at 14:30

    He wanted the white ball job, but that has already been agreed, so he has been given the test side as a consolation.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 14:29

    He's helped turn comparatively average players into top competitors once before, let's see how he copes with this England side as the ECB (mis)manage behind his back.

  • Comment posted by Osiris, today at 14:29

    I'm up for a leap into the unknown, bring it on. However without the ingredients to create anything resembling a complete batting lineup, and the chronic lack of support the test team has suffered in recent years I don't see how ANYONE could make a success out of the job. Best of luck to all concerned though.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Munden, today at 14:29

    Good appointment - should have new and progressive ideas, and can build on NZ's current prominence and success

  • Comment posted by crabby, today at 14:29

    All they need now is some sensible selectors.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 14:28

    I think Key's comments about changing the culture and BMs comments about change are telling about why he's got the job.

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 14:26

    New Zealand in charge of English Test cricket. McCullum and Williamson defined this NZ test side's style. It's a winning formula. Stokes being a New Zealander and Englishman will do well

  • Comment posted by Tiger2, today at 14:25

    The trend continues, Kiwi's heading to the Uk to sort out their sporting teams. A formidable combination McCullum and Stokes, this will be fun to watch.

  • Comment posted by Jimbob, today at 14:23

    Kiwis now captain and coach. He took over the kiwi captaincy in a controversial move, but was a huge success in leading the team all 3 formats. He led the changes to the team (and which led to the World Test Championship win). His biggest struggle will be with the old boys network and politics within English cricket

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 14:22

    If this doesn’t work out, how long before they shut the doors and throw away the Key…? 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by blueknows, today at 14:20

    It seems like a risk to appoint someone who has never coached in red-ball cricket. But the best of luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Agrith, today at 14:20

    Brendon McCullum has done an awful job at KKR franchise in the IPL, how will he do any better for England cricket?

    • Reply posted by oldhouse , today at 14:27

      oldhouse replied:
      Let's hope he hasn't failed upwards.

