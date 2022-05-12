Cornwall's county side registered a memorable victory over Somerset last summer

Cornwall's cricket authorities have said the bad behaviour of some players this season is causing them concern.

Cornwall's Cricket Board, league and umpires have issued a joint statement condemning the rise in ill-discipline.

The statement said people are being intimidated online as well as in games.

"This game is a contest in which intimidation of opponents, inappropriate banter, sharp practice and offensive language have no part," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, this season has already been marked by a number of incidents that suggest that general standards of behaviour in the game are below the level with which we - the Cornwall Cricket Board, the Cornwall Cricket League and the Cornwall Association of Cricket Officials - are comfortable."

Cornwall Cricket told BBC Sport that issues are more common in matches where independent umpires are not available as some players feel they can get away with bad behaviour towards a club official or player who is officiating.

Cornwall's cricket league currently has a 10-team Premier Division and 12 divisions underneath in the men's league, as well as Twenty20 leagues and competitions for women and juniors.

The county side also play in the National Counties Cricket Championship - formerly known as the Minor Counties Championship, which they won in 2012.

Last summer Cornwall beat Somerset in a one-day match in one of their most memorable victories.

"If we want young players to develop and thrive, if we want volunteers to commit their time for little reward other than a sense of pride in seeing the fruits of their efforts, and if we want to have people prepared to stand as independent officials at the matches in which we play, our behaviour needs to improve. And quickly," the statement continued.

"Inappropriate use of social media, intimidatory and offensive language to young batters, vulgar behaviour and inappropriate sendings-off from the field must stop."