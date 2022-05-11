Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Seifert has plenty of T20 experience playing at international level for New Zealand

Sussex have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for part of this summer's T20 Blast.

Seifert, 27, will cover the absence of Josh Philippe, who is due to be away with the Australia A team on tour in Sri Lanka.

Overseas player Seifert has made 40 appearances for his country in T20 internationals.

"It's great that we have signed Tim in the middle period of the Blast," said head coach James Kirtley.

"It's always good to have someone of his calibre, but the fact that he is a batter-keeper means we are really getting two players."