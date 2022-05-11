Close menu

Gloucestershire: Zak Chappell, Brad Wheal and Jacob Bethell sign short-term loan deals

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Chappell
Zak Chappell has signed for Gloucestershire on a one-month loan from Nottinghamshire

Gloucestershire have signed three players on loan for Thursday's County Championship match against Somerset.

All-rounder Zak Chappell, fast-bowler Brad Wheal and batter Jacob Bethell will all go straight into the squad for the game at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

The trio have been signed on a short-term basis to relieve pressure on Gloucestershire's injury-hit squad.

The club are winless after five matches, losing three and drawing two.

Scotland's Wheal, 25, has been signed on a minimum two-week loan deal from fellow Division One side Hampshire.

Chappell, 25, joins on a one-month loan from Nottinghamshire in Division Two.

England Under-19s international Bethell has signed for the Somerset match only from last year's County Championship winners Warwickshire.

Performance director at Gloucestershire Cricket, Steve Snell, told the club's websiteexternal-link: "We have had significant injury disruption all season and we are wary of taking bowlers into matches with niggles at this stage of a busy campaign.

"Brad and Zak are two very talented bowlers with lots of experience who will bolster and bring a freshness to our bowling attack immediately."

Gloucestershire will be without bowlers David Payne, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and batters Chris Dent and Ben Charlesworth for the match against Somerset.

Top Stories

Featured