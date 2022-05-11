Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Chappell has signed for Gloucestershire on a one-month loan from Nottinghamshire

Gloucestershire have signed three players on loan for Thursday's County Championship match against Somerset.

All-rounder Zak Chappell, fast-bowler Brad Wheal and batter Jacob Bethell will all go straight into the squad for the game at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

The trio have been signed on a short-term basis to relieve pressure on Gloucestershire's injury-hit squad.

The club are winless after five matches, losing three and drawing two.

Scotland's Wheal, 25, has been signed on a minimum two-week loan deal from fellow Division One side Hampshire.

Chappell, 25, joins on a one-month loan from Nottinghamshire in Division Two.

England Under-19s international Bethell has signed for the Somerset match only from last year's County Championship winners Warwickshire.

Performance director at Gloucestershire Cricket, Steve Snell, told the club's website external-link : "We have had significant injury disruption all season and we are wary of taking bowlers into matches with niggles at this stage of a busy campaign.

"Brad and Zak are two very talented bowlers with lots of experience who will bolster and bring a freshness to our bowling attack immediately."

Gloucestershire will be without bowlers David Payne, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and batters Chris Dent and Ben Charlesworth for the match against Somerset.