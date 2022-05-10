Close menu

Brendon McCullum a contender to be new England Test coach

Brendon McCullum
McCullum scored 14,676 international runs for New Zealand

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a contender to be England's Test coach.

McCullum, 40, is interested in the job and has held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

England have advertised for separate Test and limited-overs coaches to replace Chris Silverwood, who left his role in February.

The deadline for applications was on Friday and interviews were held on Monday and Tuesday.

McCullum may have been seen as a better fit for the white-ball role - he is a close friend of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan - but he also played 100 Tests for New Zealand, and his time as captain was the beginning of a steady Black Caps improvement that eventually saw them crowned World Test Championship winners last year.

  • Comment posted by RayCee, today at 00:14

    Straight, honest bloke. However, if the structure below the test team is flawed, the coach can only do so much. I'm not sure anyone can work wonders with the England test team with the way the overall game is run in England.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 00:07

    Not saying no as don't know enough about his methods but he would need to be truly exceptional for me to have to overlook the lack of experience in coaching red ball cricket.
    There are plenty of coaches worldwide with progressive ideas and proven track records of coaching in longer format we should be looking at before him.
    One day, great give him a go.
    Test? Not until he's proven something.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 00:00

    Good contender!

  • Comment posted by Mark, at 23:56 10 May

    No, possible one day coach but its got be Gary Kirsten for the Test Coach a proven Test Coach and what we need

  • Comment posted by Tycho, at 23:51 10 May

    Interesting!

  • Comment posted by Aminur, at 23:50 10 May

    Lampard has shown at Everton that a great player does not necessarily make a good manager.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, at 23:45 10 May

    Interesting potential appointment, he obviously has a lot of experience as a player at the top level of the game. I think this would be a good move for England.

  • Comment posted by Winston Smith, at 23:41 10 May

    Not the man for red ball cricket. Possible white ball…..

  • Comment posted by tea2sugars, at 23:40 10 May

    94 more tests than Chris Silverwood.

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, at 23:39 10 May

    I have a feeling if he was appointed, we wouldn’t be seeing many 5 day tests.

  • Comment posted by tea2sugars, at 23:38 10 May

    Excellent choice. Good solid cricketer

  • Comment posted by SmoggyG1983, at 23:35 10 May

    Desperate times….

  • Comment posted by Bill Dale, at 23:31 10 May

    A winner and a fundamentally decent bloke with good cricket values. Could do a lot worse.

