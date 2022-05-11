Close menu

Brendon McCullum set to be named England men's Test coach

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments31

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is set to be named as England men's Test coach.

The 40-year-old has agreed to take the role and, subject to a contract being finalised, official confirmation could come by the end of the week.

McCullum, coach of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, is likely to end his work in franchise cricket to be full-time with England.

He will replace Chris Silverwood, who left his position in February.

In looking for Silverwood's successor, new managing director Rob Key has split the England head coach position into Test and white-ball roles.

McCullum, a close friend of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, was initially approached over the white-ball post.

However, McCullum sees a more appealing challenge in reviving a team who have won only one of their past 17 matches.

He impressed in interviews held on Monday and Tuesday of this week and has beaten off competition from former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten, who was thought to be favourite for the Test job.

McCullum, who retired from playing in 2019, has never coached in first-class cricket, but played 101 Tests for New Zealand.

As well as leading the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final, he also began a resurgence in their Test cricket performance that led to them being crowned as the inaugural world champions last year.

His penchant for attacking cricket raises the prospect of an exciting partnership with new England Test captain Ben Stokes.

With Kolkata likely to go out of the IPL next Wednesday, McCullum could be in place for England's first Test of the summer, against his home country New Zealand, at Lord's on 2 June.

The squad for that Test is set to be chosen next week.

England are not as close to naming the new white-ball coach, with candidates likely to be spoken to again next week.

There is not the same time pressure on naming the limited-overs boss, with the first engagement of the summer not until a three-match one-day series in the Netherlands, beginning on 19 June.

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 15:15

    Blimey, awful record at KKR and Brisbane Heat . England giving him a go because he was a bold player once? Feel like with the appointment of Key and now this, England are have taken 7 steps backwards, if possible.

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 15:15

    Great move, now hopefully we won’t see anymore of that 30-3 off 15-20 overs anymore, need batting that will put these test bowlers off their line and lengths instead of being dictated to by them.

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 15:15

    Great intelligent choice. Far better a Kiwi than an Aussie.

  • Comment posted by Dave T, today at 15:14

    Waste of space replaces waste of space.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 15:14

    This is exciting news. McCullum's brand of cricket is positive and aggressive, wish him all the best in this role. Also get well soon Graham Thorpe, our thoughts are with you and your family.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 15:14

    Send my best wishes to Graham Thorpe. Pray he recovers quickly.🤞

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 15:12

    Key has no managerial experience. Brendan has no red ball coaching experience. Experience or qualifications clearly seen as impediments in England's new slate. Stokes must be feeling dangerously overqualified...

    • Reply posted by Dreaders, today at 15:15

      Dreaders replied:
      Experience made us so good before didn’t it?

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 15:12

    A good choice away from the normal old public school county cricket set
    Hopefully he will be brave enough to break up the root Cc in crowd and select a young vibrant team with good social and cricket values

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 15:12

    erm...wish I could get high paying, high profile roles which absolute zero experience....think i'm going to apply to NASA

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 15:12

    Apparently this is for the second series of this could go anywhere. Baz and Tuffers take in cricket grounds from around the world and have to do forfeit every time England has a batting collapse

  • Comment posted by Slartibartfast, today at 15:12

    Let's hope that this heralds a new era of success for the England Test team, he may be unproven as a red ball coach but he has a lot of experience as a red ball player and we should give him the benefit of the doubt for now.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 15:12

    Hopefully he will make a great coach, only time will tell. If he can coach as well as he played then he may well be what England have been searching for.

  • Comment posted by Dari, today at 15:11

    McCullum as test coach would be a gamble as he has little or no coaching experience in the longer format, but dovetailing with an experienced English assistant coach with 'local knowledge' and good selectors it could be a masterstroke of an appointment

  • Comment posted by Clark, today at 15:11

    Oh my

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 15:11

    Young, forward thinking and wanting to revive the test side shows he knows what he's getting in to. Hopefully he doesn't allow players to rest on their laurels and between him and Key/chief selector pick players based on form and not past achievements

    • Reply posted by sudip1959, today at 15:13

      sudip1959 replied:
      Totally agree!!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:11

    I’m a Key fan but this is a risky appointment and it’s his first. The captain was a no brained. I hope it works out but I think Kirsten wouldobeen a better ber

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 15:11

    Just commenting to wish Graham Thorpe, one of the heroes of my childhood, a full recovery - thoughts with him and his family

  • Comment posted by sudip1959, today at 15:10

    A world class legend BUT please don’t make the same mistakes as your predecessors and think
    White ball thrashers will win you Test matches. Get red ball 4-5 day players who play county cricket regularly ,in your squad with red ball match practice ! Good luck Brendan Good luck England. We can’t stay rock bottom ! The Black Caps series now looks intriguing and tasty

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 15:09

    Exciting choice, look forward to a new era. He’s got some job on his hands though. First squad announcement should be interesting…

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 15:07

    Great appointment. A forward-thinking young man who remodelled NZ into the team they are now. Hopefull will knock some sense into the ECB who have been found wanting for some years.

    Also, best wishes to Thrope. Best of batsman of his era.

    • Reply posted by unknown, today at 15:14

      unknown replied:
      Thorpe or thope?

