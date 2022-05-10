Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Krunal Pandya was stumped to give Rashid Khan the first of his four wickets

Indian Premier League, Pune Gujarat Titans 144-4 (20 overs): Gill 63*, Avesh 2-26 Lucknow Super Giants 82 (13.5 overs): Rashid Khan 4-24 Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs Scorecard . Table

Gujarat Titans confirmed their place in the Indian Premier League play-offs with a 62-run hammering of Lucknow Super Giants in Pune.

On a two-paced pitch, opener Shubman Gill batted through the Titans innings for 62 not out, taking them to 144-4.

The Super Giants never got to grips with the conditions, slumping to 82 all out, with only Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock reaching double figures.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan ran through the lower order, claiming 4-24.

Lucknow's last six wickets fell for just 21 runs.

Gujarat go top of the table, two points clear of Lucknow, who will confirm their place in the play-offs if they beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.