IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants to seal play-off spot
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Indian Premier League, Pune
|Gujarat Titans 144-4 (20 overs): Gill 63*, Avesh 2-26
|Lucknow Super Giants 82 (13.5 overs): Rashid Khan 4-24
|Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs
|Scorecard. Table
Gujarat Titans confirmed their place in the Indian Premier League play-offs with a 62-run hammering of Lucknow Super Giants in Pune.
On a two-paced pitch, opener Shubman Gill batted through the Titans innings for 62 not out, taking them to 144-4.
The Super Giants never got to grips with the conditions, slumping to 82 all out, with only Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock reaching double figures.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan ran through the lower order, claiming 4-24.
Lucknow's last six wickets fell for just 21 runs.
Gujarat go top of the table, two points clear of Lucknow, who will confirm their place in the play-offs if they beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
