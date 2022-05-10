Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Thorpe scored 16 centuries in 100 Test appearances for England

Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe is "seriously ill" in hospital, the Professional Cricketers' Association has said.

The 52-year-old played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, as well as 82 one-day internationals.

He was previously England men's batting coach but stepped down from the role in February following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Thorpe was appointed head coach of Afghanistan's men's team in March.

A statement from the PCA said: "Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

"His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time.

"Our thoughts are with Graham and his family."

Thorpe, a stylish left-handed batter, scored 6,744 Test runs for England, including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.66.

He scored an unbeaten 114 in the second innings of his Test debut against Australia and had a Test best of 200 not out, made against New Zealand in 2002.

After retiring in 2005 Thorpe began coaching in Australia, working with New South Wales before returning to England.

He worked as an assistant coach with England alongside Trevor Bayliss and Chris Silverwood, and oversaw England in the Ashes Test at Sydney last year after Silverwood contracted coronavirus.

Surrey, the club where Thorpe spent his entire 17-year first-class career, said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time.

"He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC."