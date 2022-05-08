Jack Haynes' only previous century for Worcestershire was against Essex in the One-Day Cup in July 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Durham 580-6 dec: Stokes 161, Bedingham 135, Dickson 104, Borthwick 89, Petersen 50 & 170-1 dec: Dickson 105, Lees 60* Worcestershire 309 & 262-3: Haynes 120*, Azhar Ali 92 Worcestershire (12 pts) drew with Durham (16 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire's Jack Haynes made his maiden first-class century as he and Azhar Ali batted through the majority of the final day to secure a defiant County Championship Division Two draw with Durham.

Haynes finished the day on 120 not out, the last of the game's five centuries, while Azhar made 92 as the hosts closed on 262-3 after being set 442 for victory.

Worcester-born Haynes' moment to remember came when he edged Matty Potts for his 17th four before jumping in the air with delight and being embraced by county captain Brett D'Oliveira, to a standing ovation from supporters and his team-mates on the dressing room balcony.

Haynes, whose father Gavin played for Worcestershire throughout the 1990s, had come so close on previous occasions to this milestone.

He was run out for 87 backing up at the non striker's end against Warwickshire at Edgbaston last summer.

He then reached 97 against Derbyshire at New Road before hitting a Matt Critchley long hop down deep mid-wicket's throat. But there was no denying the 21-year-old on this occasion.

From 41-4, in reply to Durham's Ben Stokes-dominated 580-6, Worcestershire battled away in both innings to earn themselves what had seemed an unlikely 12 points.

Worcestershire head coach Alex Gidman:

"We were under a lot of pressure throughout, particularly the first two days against a very strong Durham team. But everyone played their part and we thoroughly deserved our points.

"Clearly we believed in ourselves. The discipline, patience and decision-making from Jack Haynes, Azhar Ali and Brett D'Oliveira was exceptional. I'm really chuffed for them, especially Jack for his first hundred and Azhar for a huge contribution at a critical time.

"We've always believed that Jack was going to get that first hundred at some stage and we believe there are many more in there as well. We know he is a very talented player."

Durham head coach James Franklin:

"Pitches this season not offering much for the bowlers? It's a bit of U-turn on the last few years but in all honesty it is a positive for cricket.

"We've seen brilliant cricket wickets and are seeing tougher cricket which will eventually evolve if the pitches stay this way into better cricketers ultimately for England which I guess has got to be the over-riding aim of it all.

"From a batting point of view, there are some really nice signs. By his own admission, Sean Dickson's last two years have been a little bit lean by his own standards but now he is showing everyone the class player he is."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.