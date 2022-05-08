Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Northeast's unbeaten 40 saw Glamorgan safely home

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Leicestershire 320: Patel 87 & 266: Mike 64, Azad 58; Hogan 3-33, Neser 3-60 Glamorgan 437: Carlson 91, Northeast 84 & 153-4 Northeast 40*, Lloyd 36; Parkinson 3-38 Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (5 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan notched up a second Championship win of the season, beating Leicestershire by six wickets after being set just 150 to win.

David Lloyd's rapid 36 gave Glamorgan the early initiative, but rival captain Callum Parkinson (3-38) did his best to peg back the charge.

Sam Northeast (40 not out) saw Glamorgan home as they moved temporarily to the top of the table.

It was Leicestershire's third straight defeat despite late resistance.

They will be left to reflect on conceding 50 runs in no-balls in the match, and suffering three run-outs in their first innings.

Ben Mike's 64 led the Foxes' final-day fight as their last three wickets lasted the first session and added 108.

His stand of 88 with Parkinson (29 not out) frustrated Glamorgan on a placid pitch, before Mike skied a catch to wicket-keeper Chris Cooke off Michael Hogan in the first over of the new ball.

Debutant Andy Gorvin then claimed a maiden first-class wicket before Hogan (3-33) ended the innings on 266.

Captain Lloyd hammered six fours in his 36 off 32 balls before being bowled trying to swing Parkinson over mid-wicket.

Then Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, potentially playing his final home Championship innings of the season, smashed three boundaries to reach 13 before lobbing a catch to slip off Parkinson.

Andrew Salter made a patient 22 before being given out lbw sweeping at Parkinson, while Scott Steel claimed a maiden wicket when Kiran Carlson, on 13, sliced a drive to point.

But it was too late for the visitors as the experienced pair of Northeast and Chris Cooke (11 not out) saw Glamorgan home, 25 minutes into the final session.

Glamorgan are away to Durham on Thursday, 12 May, while Leicestershire host Sussex.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a very good cricket wicket, it got a bit flatter from the seamers' point of view and Parkinson got some spin, they did make us work but we've come away with a well-deserved win.

"We kept punching back at them slightly harder and created some opportunities in the first innings to get 117 lead, then bowled well to put them in that position overnight.

"Parkinson and Mike played very well, but great to see the big feller (Hogan) get two wickets with the new ball, he's been incredible the last five games.

"We saw last week how calmly Sam Northeast led the chase against Derby, and he's the kind of player that if you're batting the other end, you'll learn a lot from him.

"I'm very pleased with the first block, one more game and it'll be a massive effort up in Durham who are a very strong outfit."

Leicestershire's acting captain Callum Parkinson told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We showed some good character today, we scrapped hard with bat and ball but we didn't do the basics well all week.

"We were in a great position first innings and didn't make it pay, then the no-ball situation in the second innings has been a problem.

"It was a really good cricket pitch, it deteriorated over the four days and I'd love to play on that every week. Lads have got to start holding their hands up and making themselves accountable, we're playing soft periods of cricket and it's not good enough.

"I enjoyed captaining the side, it suits my personality being quite loud and personable, I'm happy to fill in but I'd love Colin (Ackermann) to be back next week."