Last updated on .From the section Counties

Australia bowler Michael Neser took three wickets as Leicestershire's bowlers struggled to build a sufficient lead

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Leicestershire 320: Patel 87; Labuschagne 3-65 & 158-7: Azad 58; Neser 3-36 Glamorgan 437: Carlson 91, Northeast 84; Wright 3-83 Leicestershire (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (7 pts) by 41 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Glamorgan edged closer to victory as Leicestershire managed a lead of just 41 with three wickets remaining in their second innings.

James Weighell struck with the last ball of the day as the visitors limped to 158-7 at the close of play.

Harry Swindells was bowled leaving a straight delivery in the last scheduled over having fought hard for his 20.

Australian Michael Neser led Glamorgan's bowling attack with 3-36.

Leicestershire's innings began in equally disappointing fashion as they slipped to 15-2 before they were rescued by a stand of 66 between Azad and Louis Kimber.

Opener Hassan Azad made his second half-century of the match but could not find further support.

Earlier, Glamorgan took a first-innings lead of 117 having been bowled out for 437, with Weighell hitting two sixes in his entertaining cameo of 34.

Resuming on 305-5, debutant Andy Gorvin failed to add to his overnight score but Chris Cooke made the most of being dropped on nine to battle his way to 52.

Weighell and Michael Neser then added some useful lower order runs after lunch to frustrate Leicestershire's bowlers.

Veteran seamer Michael Hogan and Neser continued their formidable new-ball partnership, claiming a wicket each to leave Leicestershire reeling at 15-2, still 112 runs behind.

But Azad and Kimber weathered the storm and avoided further catastrophe before Neser struck crucially, taking Kimber's leg stump out of the ground.

Glamorgan's bowlers continued to probe away and test the batters' patience as they struggled to find any fluency on a wearing pitch.

The introduction of David Lloyd produced late breakthroughs as the captain found some awkward bounce to remove Wiaan Mulder and Azad, the latter visibly disappointed as he swatted unnecessarily at a wide-ish delivery outside the off stump, having played with impressive discipline throughout.

Swindells also batted with patience and withstood some hostile bowling from Neser and Lloyd in particular before his lapse in judgement with just two balls left to survive.

But Glamorgan were buoyant by the close of play and will be hopeful of securing a convincing victory on the final day.

Glamorgan batter Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a very good day. To get through the first hour with the new ball this morning and get a lead of over 100 was great because they bowled brilliantly.

"We were happy to get 430 on that wicket, there's still hard work to do tomorrow but we're in a good position.

"The bowlers are a joy to keep to and they make my job a lot easier by getting a lot of nicks!

"We can't be complacent tomorrow, their tail can definitely wag but we've just got to keep doing what we're doing and take those last wickets as quickly as possible."