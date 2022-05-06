Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rilee Rossouw has most recently been playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Premier League

Somerset have signed South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw for the upcoming T20 Blast campaign.

The 32-year-old, who will be available for all of the campaign, has played 15 times for South Africa's T20 side, scoring more than 300 runs at a strike rate of 137.97.

He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash's Melbourne Renegades.

Rossouw had a two-year spell at Hampshire between 2017 and 2019.

"We felt that adding additional explosive firepower to the batting unit would dovetail perfectly with the very strong group of players within the squad and also enhance our ability to go one step further this season," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"To have a player of Rilee's proven strike rates and global experience in this format available for the duration of the Blast will add real value to our campaign."

Rossouw's strike rate over his entire T20 career is 138.47 with a high score of 112 not out.

"I have experience of playing in England and I made 156 at Taunton in a 50-over game a few seasons back," added Rossouw.

"I remember how the Members and supporters reacted to that even though I was playing for the opposition. That is something that I've never forgotten.

"When the opportunity to play for Somerset came along, I was delighted to take up the challenge. I know that the team got to the Final of the Blast last year, and hopefully I can help them go one better this summer."