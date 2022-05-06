Ben Stokes hit 15 sixes before lunch on the second day at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two - lunch) Durham 549-4: Stokes 147*, Bedingham 119*, Dickson 104; Gibbon 2-81 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 1 pts, Durham 5 pts Scorecard

England Test captain Ben Stokes hit the fastest first-class century by a Durham player on his first county appearance of the summer at Worcestershire.

Stokes came to the crease early on the second morning after Scott Borthwick was trapped leg before by Ben Gibbon.

He raced to his century in 64 balls as part of an unbroken stand of 189 with David Bedingham (119 not out) as Durham reached lunch at New Road on 549-4.

Stokes brought up his century with a fifth successive six off Josh Baker.

The final ball of the over narrowly failed to clear the ropes and went for four as 34 runs were taken off it and he was 147 not out at the interval.

The all-rounder smashed 15 sixes in total before lunch at New Road, as well as eight fours, as he cruised past the score of Bedingham, who resumed the day unbeaten on 69, and helped Durham secure maximum batting points.

It is the second time Stokes has hit five consecutive sixes in a County Championship game, having also performed the feat against Hampshire in 2011.

He is playing in the County Championship for the first time since July last year when he was unable to finish Durham's game with Warwickshire after being called up to captain England in their one-day international series against Pakistan when an entirely new 18-man squad had to be named because of a Covid outbreak.

Stokes is due to lead England for the first time since being appointed to succeed Joe Root as Test skipper in next month's three-match series against New Zealand.