Aneurin Donald in action for Hampshire against former county Glamorgan in the T20 Blast in 2019

Welsh batter Aneurin Donald is in line for a first-team comeback after two whole seasons out of the county game.

Donald, 25, is included in a 13-man Hampshire squad to face Gloucestershire at the Ageas Bowl.

The former Glamorgan man last played a senior game in September 2019, but suffered an ACL injury in December that year.

A further setback in March 2021 forced him to undergo reconstructive knee surgery.

Donald, who played for England at under 19 level, has scored two centuries in second team games this season.

He gets a call-up because team-mate Joe Weatherley has suffered a fractured hand.