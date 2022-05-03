Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Wheater hit an unbeaten 33 to help Essex save their County Championship game with Northants last weekend

Essex wicketkeeper-batter Adam Wheater will retire at the end of the 2022 season, the county has announced.

The 32-year-old has scored 10,876 runs whilst taking 386 catches and recording 64 stumpings in 380 matches across all formats.

The former Hampshire player was part of the 2017 Essex side which won a first County Championship title in 25 years.

"It's been a tough call, but the timing feels right and I'm pleased to be going out on my own terms," said Wheater.

"I'm looking forward to whatever comes next, but until then I'm fully committed to helping Anthony McGrath and this side secure more silverware."