Durham have named new England Test captain Ben Stokes in their squad for the trip to Worcestershire, his first county appearance of the summer.

He will use the County Championship game to prepare for England's Test series against New Zealand next month.

Stokes, 30, was last part of the Durham squad in 2021, when he played a County Championship game at Warwickshire.

He did not finish the match as he joined the England one-day set-up as captain for the Pakistan series.

The four-day game at New Road starts on Thursday.