Stephen Fry was named next MCC president as the club's annual general meeting at Lord's

Actor and writer Stephen Fry will become the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Fry, 64, will take over from former England captain Clare Connor, who nominated him for the role, on 1 October 2022.

The broadcaster and comedian is a lifelong cricket fan and has been an MCC member since 2011.

"I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next president of MCC," said Fry.

"It is a club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling."

Based at Lord's, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws and spirit of cricket.

Fry delivered the 20th MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture last year, becoming only the second non-cricketing figure after the late archbishop Desmond Tutu to do so since the event started in 2001.

Connor became the MCC's first female president since it was founded in 1787 when she took over in October last year.

"I am thrilled to be able to announce Stephen as my successor," said Connor.

"He has a deep love and care for cricket and will be a wonderful ambassador for MCC.

"The Cowdrey Lecture he delivered last year was inspiring and showed the extent to which he understands the challenges and opportunities that both MCC and cricket face.

"He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I hope he thoroughly enjoys his year."