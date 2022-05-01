Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haris Rauf produced his best figures for Yorkshire of 5-65 in their draw with Kent

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf will miss Yorkshire's County Championship game against Essex, starting on Thursday, because of injury.

The 28-year-old did not bowl in the second innings of the draw with Kent because of a problem in his left side.

Rauf is Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 14 in their three Division One matches so far.

"He's had a scan, and early suggestions are that it's not too bad," said head coach Ottis Gibson.

The club hope Rauf will be fit in time for the Roses match against Lancashire at Headingley from 12 to 15 May.

His absence for this week's trip to Essex may allow Ben Coad to make his return to first-team action following a groin injury.

Coad, also 28, has taken 192 first-class wickets but his only appearance this season was in a draw with Leeds-Bradford UCCE at the beginning of April, when he only bowled six overs.