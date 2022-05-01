Last updated on .From the section Cricket

CSK fans held up signs celebrating MS Dhoni's return as captain

Indian Premier League, Pune Chennai Super Kings 202-2 (20 overs): Gaikwad 99 (57), Conway 85* (55); Natarajan 2-42 Sunrisers Hyderabad 189-6 (20 overs): Pooran 64* (33); Choudhary 4-46 Chennai Super Kings win by 13 runs Scorecard

MS Dhoni made a winning return to captaincy as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 99 off 57 balls in a season-high stand of 182 with fellow opener Devon Conway (85 not out off 55 balls) as CSK posted 202-2.

Sunrisers could only reach 189-6 in reply, despite Nicholas Pooran's fine unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls.

Dhoni, 40, took the CSK captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday.

India all-rounder Jadeja stepped down following only two wins in his eight games in charge and wicketkeeper Dhoni received a rapturous reception from the crowd in Pune at the toss.

Victory over Sunrisers extends Dhoni's record for the most wins as IPL captain, with 122 from 205 games.

Gaikwad looked on course to become the third batter to hit a century in this season's IPL but picked out backward point off T Natarajan one short of his second IPL ton.

England's Jos Buttler has hit three centuries this season for Rajasthan Royals and tops the standings for the Orange Cap, given to the competition's top run scorer each year, while India's KL Rahul has struck two centuries for Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson made 47 off 37 balls in a brisk start to the chase, but left-arm pace bowler Mukesh Choudhary's 4-46 checked their progress and ensured they fell short.

CSK have now won three of their nine games but remain ninth in the 10-team table while Sunrisers remain fourth.