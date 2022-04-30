Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The tournament in Spain is Guernsey's first since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Guernsey's cricketers ended the second day of their international Twenty20 series with Norway and Spain with a victory and a heavy defeat.

The Sarnians beat Norway by eight wickets in their opening game on Saturday - a day after losing by 37 runs to the same side.

But a batting collapse saw the islanders bowled out for 78 in 18 overs by Spain in their second game.

The hosts went on to easily reach their target for the loss of two wickets.

Luke Bichard impressed with the ball against Norway as he took 3-28, while David Hooper and Will Peatfield each took two wickets as the Norwegians made 120-7.

In reply, Tom Nightingale hit 46 not out as he and Matthew Stokes (25 not out) put on an unbeaten stand of 57 for the third wicket, while skipper Josh Butler scored 32 as Guernsey reached 126-2 with two overs to spare.

Butler made 16 against Spain but wickets tumbled at regular intervals as Spain bowler Lorne Burns took 5-11.

Guernsey slumped from 56-4 after 13.2 overs to 78 all out as the final six batters contributed just 13 runs.

Awais Ahmed's 42 from 29 balls set the platform as Spain reached 80-2 from 12.2 overs.

The islanders will face Spain again in the final match of the tournament on Sunday - only an incredibly one-sided victory will see Guernsey win the tournament due to their inferior run rate.