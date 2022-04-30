Last updated on .From the section Cricket

MS Dhoni (left) gave up the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja (right) two days before the 2022 IPL started

MS Dhoni has returned as Chennai Super Kings captain with Ravindra Jadeja stepping down after only eight games in charge.

India all-rounder Jadeja, 33, took over from wicketkeeper Dhoni, 40, at the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League season.

The defending champions have won only two games this season and are ninth out of 10 teams in the table.

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles since the inaugural edition in 2008.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish the captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.

"MS Dhoni has accepted [the request] to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Former India captain Dhoni is the most successful IPL skipper in history in terms of wins, with 121 from 204 games.

He has captained CSK in every IPL season apart from 2016 and 2017, when the franchise was suspended for two years over a corruption scandal.