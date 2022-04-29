Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Guernsey captain Josh Butler's score of 17 was the highest any of the island's batters managed against Norway

Guernsey lost to Norway by 37 runs in their first international Twenty20 series for more than two years.

Guernsey made a strong start, reducing Norway to 26-4 off 8.2 overs, and seemed in control as the Scandinavians slumped to 50-5 in the 13th over.

But Muhammad Sher Sahak hit six fours and five sixes as he scored 70 not out as part of a 70-run sixth-wicket stand with Ali Saleem, as Norway made 137-7.

In reply, Guernsey struggled and were restricted to 100-7 in Almeria, Spain.

A 26-run second-wicket partnership between Matt Stokes (15) and skipper Josh Butler (17) was the early highlight of a stuttering batting performance which saw the islanders hit just two boundaries in their innings.

David Hooper and Ben Ferbrache put on 24 runs for the sixth wicket before Hooper was run out for 14 with the penultimate ball of the 17th over as Guernsey were reduced to 81-6.

The game was just the second international Guernsey had played since the summer of 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic - they beat the Isle of Man in a one-off Twenty20 game in August 2020.

Guernsey will face Norway and Tri-Nation Series hosts Spain in back-to-back matches on Saturday before a second game with Spain on Sunday morning.