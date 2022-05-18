Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England v New Zealand, first Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 2-6 June

England's new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum begins with the first Test against New Zealand on 2 June.

The hosts are looking to turn their fortunes around after a run of just one win in their last 17 Tests.

Stokes has said he will drop down a place to bat at number six, while former captain Joe Root will return to four, but do you agree? Does uncapped batter Harry Brook replace fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow? And does Durham pace bowler Matty Potts also make his debut at Lord's?

