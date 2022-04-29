Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Georgeson scored 317 runs for Northern Knights in the Inter-provincial 50-over Cup in 2021

New Zealand-born Luke Georgeson says his ambition to play for the Black Caps led to his Ireland contract being terminated by mutual consent.

The all-rounder, 23, agreed terms on a central contract with Ireland just over two weeks ago after impressing in the domestic Interprovincial Series.

"I have come to a clearer understanding that I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand," he said.

"I underestimated how much I want to realise this dream until recent days."

Georgeson, who has played for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand, finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the interprovincial 50-over cup competition last year with an average of 63.40 for Northern Knights.

He will remain in Belfast and play for club side CSNI this summer, but will no longer be in contention for an Irish call-up and the Knights will shortly select a replacement member to join their core squad of 12

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Cricket Ireland for their effort and commitment to me over the past year," added Georgeson.

"This, however, will not conclude my involvement in Irish cricket. I am passionate about cricket in Ireland and the NCU, and I will endeavour to stay involved and make a difference wherever I can. I appreciate everyone's understanding about this decision."

Georgeson was on course to face his native New Zealand in what is a busy home schedule of fixtures for Ireland this summer.

"We are obviously disappointed that Luke will no longer be making himself available for Ireland," said Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selector.

"He is a talented player and was a firm part of our plans going forward. We wish Luke well with his future career."