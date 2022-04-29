Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 128 off 198 balls included 16 fours

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Durham 223: Trevaskis 88; Clark 3-21, Beard 3-51 Sussex 82-1: Pujara 128*, Alsop 66, Haines 54, Clark 50; Potts 2-70 Sussex (3 pts) lead Durham (1 pt) by 139 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century in as many matches to give Sussex control on the second day of their County Championship match against Durham at Hove.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Sussex, whose already inexperienced side has been further weakened by injury and illness, and two of their opening three matches ended in defeat by 10 wickets and an innings.

But India Test batter Pujara, who missed his new club's opening fixture of the season at home to Nottinghamshire, scored a sublime hundred on his delayed Hove debut on Friday and the whole ground rose to applaud him.

He was 128 not out, scored off 198 balls with 16 fours, when bad light brought play to an end with 13 overs still remaining. But by then Sussex were 362 for five, and leading by 139 runs.

Pujara had already scored an unbeaten 201 against Derbyshire and 109 against Worcestershire but this was his best innings for the county as he dominated a partnership of 143 with Tom Clark - the pair had also put on 121 against Worcestershire.

Clark was out immediately after reaching his half-century, brilliantly caught by the diving Matthew Potts at deep backward square-leg, but his contribution, along with that of Pujara and Tom Alsop (66) left Sussex in a strong position heading into the weekend.

Sussex had started the second day on 82 for one, still 141 in arrears.

Durham were handicapped from the start by the absence of their leading fast bowler Chris Rushworth, who failed overnight concussion protocols and was replaced in the side by Oliver Gibson.

On a flat pitch Rushworth was badly missed, though Ben Raine bowled impressively.

Sussex lost their first wicket of the day with the score on 95, when opener Ali Orr was lbw to Potts for 27.

Nightwatchman Mason Crane - on a month's loan from Hampshire - did his job by surviving for 60 deliveries before he was bowled by a fine delivery from Matt Salisbury.

That made it 108 for three, with the match very much in the balance, but Crane's departure brought the in-form Pujara to the crease.

He was well supported, in the first instance, by Alsop, another import from Hampshire.

Alsop, given the pivotal number three spot, had made a disappointing start to his Sussex career but here he played very soundly for a 129-ball 66 before falling lbw to Liam Trevaskis.

Alsop and Pujara had added 99 for the fourth wicket, but it was when Pujara was joined by Clark that the Indian star's innings really took off.

Durham took the new ball just before tea but in the few overs prior to that Pujara attacked the Durham spinners with relish, pulling with immense power and striking five fours in two overs.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.