David Lloyd’s 84 was his highest score of the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire 368: Guest 109, Madsen 70, Masood 60; Hogan 4-55, Neser 4-63 Glamorgan 240-4 (59 overs): Lloyd 84, Labuschagne 53*, Northeast 49 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (4 pts) by 128 runs with six first-innings wickets standing Scorecard

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd led the way with a forceful 84 off 104 balls as his side reached 240-4 in reply to Derbyshire's 368.

He shared a century opening stand with Andrew Salter (29).

The experienced pair of Marnus Labuschagne (53 not out) and Sam Northeast (49) then batted Glamorgan into a strong position at halfway.

Earlier Derbyshire added a further 86 runs for their last five wickets on day two.

A stand of exactly 50 between the cautious Leus du Plooy (32) and Anuj Dal (24) earned a third batting point, but experienced opening bowlers Michael Hogan and Michael Neser finished with four wickets each and spinner Andrew Salter chipped in with two as the innings fell away slightly.

Glamorgan enjoyed their best start of the summer as Lloyd played with his usual aggression, passing 4,000 first-class runs, while Salter shrugged off his previous struggles in the role with some studied defence and a couple of powerful pulls.

The hundred came up in just 26 overs, with only Sri Lankan paceman Suranga Lakmal exerting any degree of control.

Derbyshire were gifted a wicket on the stroke of tea when Salter tried to take a second run from Lloyd's shot to mid-wicket. Lloyd stayed where he was and Sam Conners, Thomson and keeper Brooke Guest combined for a messy run-out.

Lloyd looked to be moving into top gear when he cracked Conners for three successive boundaries, but the hosts claimed a much-needed wicket as Dal's medium pace induced the Welsh captain to edge to Madsen at slip.

Shortly afterwards, Madsen could not cling on to a slip catch offered by Northeast on five off the bowling of Connors, leaving the experienced third-wicket pair to make hay in the evening sunshine.

Madsen eventually made amends in the first over he bowled, almost running out Labuschagne off Northeast's straight drive, then trapping Northeast leg-before next ball from an attempted sweep.

Labuschagne took revenge by smashing Madsen for a straight six just before reaching a 71-ball half-century, although Kiran Carlson was caught behind for nine, driving at the persevering Lakmal, to give Derbyshire some late reward.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"The way our bowlers went about things, especially after they were 200-odd (276) for two, to get them all out for 368 was a real good effort from the group.

"I feel good, though it was frustrating I didn't carry on. I thought we batted well and put ourselves in a good situation.

"The way I play, if it does come off it sets the tone and can put the opposition on the back foot, and the way Andrew batted was really good although it was disappointing the way he was out.

"If we can rebuild, hopefully we'll bat as long as we can and see where we end up, there's still plenty of time left in the game."

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal told BBC Radio Derby:

"With the new ball around the corner, if we go bang-bang it's a different game. So we'll be coming hard and hopefully take a couple of early wickets to take the game away from them.

"Compared to the first hour and what we finished (bowling) on, it felt like two completely different wickets, but we're expecting to play on better wickets this season.

"Suranga Lakmal is a top man, always asking the skipper if he can bowl, keeping it tight and he shows his international class. I'm sure later on in the season he'll get his just rewards.

"We were looking for 380 to 400, but on the pitch we were batting on, we'll take the score we've got."