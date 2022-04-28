Brooke Guest is making himself at home batting at three for Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one) Derbyshire 282-5 (91.4 overs): Guest 109, Madsen 70, Masood 60; Hogan 3-45 Glamorgan: Yet to bat. Derbyshire 2 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Scorecard

Brooke Guest made himself thoroughly at home batting at three with a composed century, as Derbyshire closed on 282-5 after a late Glamorgan fight back.

The 24-year-old wicket-keeper/batsman added 161 for the third wicket with Wayne Madsen (70).

They came together after Pakistan opener Shan Masood was out for 60, his lowest score for Derbyshire.

Michael Hogan took 3-45 as Glamorgan's attack eventually found success with the second new ball.

After Derbyshire piled up 505-8 in their previous home match against Sussex, Billy Godleman had little hesitation in batting on another true track in chilly conditions.

The skipper could not take advantage himself as he edged Hogan behind on 15 in a tricky start, but he was able to watch his colleagues take control after a cautious opening saw them take lunch at 74-1.

Masood, off the back of two double centuries, accelerated ominously into the second session before a leading edge allowed Hogan to dive for a return catch.

Any Glamorgan optimism at that point was gradually dissipated under grey skies as Guest and Madsen offered nothing substantial in the way of chances to a seven-man Glamorgan attack, despite the odd lbw shout and Madsen on 30 skying Andrew Salter just over cover.

Derbyshire looked to be batting a shivering Glamorgan side remorselessly out of the game with Guest enjoying his new role, before the second new ball was taken under the floodlights.

Michael Neser tore in to trap Madsen lbw, and Guest was just seven short of his previous top score when hard-working Hogan knocked back his off-stump.

Nightwatchman Sam Conners was also lbw to Neser before bad light ended play 4.2 overs early.

Derbyshire's Brooke Guest told BBC Radio Derby:

"I spoke with (coach) Micky Arthurs before the season about batting up the order on top of my wicket-keeping duties and making it my own position.

"I felt good at the start of the season but batting at three and going on to get a hundred is quite special and means a lot to me.

"Shan's had a great start to the season but at times he's not going to get the big scores and there is the extra onus for (the rest of) us to bat time and get the big runs.

"The pitch is quite promising for us, bowling in the second dig, because we saw it did plenty with the second new ball."

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a tough day, the wicket played quite well and they batted to the conditions, saw off the first session and then looked to capitalise after that, so it was really handy to get those last few wickets.

"Masood's numbers in the last few weeks have been very impressive so to get him for 60 with a cheeky little catch, it was good to see the back of him because he's a class player.

"We've got back into it, it's probably a par day and evens at the moment, but it'll be a crucial hour and we have to be on our game first thing.

"It is cold, but it's always cold from experience when we've played here a lot early this season, so I've packed accordingly and you don't get too uncomfortable bowling."