Anderson has taken a record 640 Test wickets while Broad is second on England's all-time list with 537

England's new Test captain Ben Stokes wants pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to return to the team, says managing director Rob Key.

Anderson and Broad, England's top two leading Test wicket-takers, were left out of the West Indies tour in March.

But Stokes, who was confirmed as Test skipper on Thursday, wants the duo to return this summer when England play New Zealand, South Africa and India.

"We want to pick the best team we can," said Key.

"We're not going to overthink selection."

Key was speaking for the first time after being appointed England's director of men's cricket earlier this month.

Prior to Key's appointment, interim director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss left out 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad for the West Indies tour in an attempt to build for the future following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat.

England lost 1-0 against West Indies as their winless run stretched to nine Tests.

Speaking after appointing Stokes as captain, Key told BBC sports editor Dan Roan: "One of the first things Ben Stokes said was 'Jimmy and Broady are coming back' and I agree.

"It might've been a different story had we not agreed. But it wasn't up for debate."

