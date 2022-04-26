Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Woakes has scored more than 3,000 runs for England across Test, one-day and T20 formats

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Warwickshire until 2024.

The 33-year-old has 167 caps for his country across Test, one-day and T20 formats, taking 300 wickets and scoring 3,088 runs.

Woakes was part of the England team to win the World Cup in 2019.

Woakes, who was born in Birmingham, made his Warwickshire debut in 2006 and has gone on to win two County Championships and the T20 Blast.

"It was always a dream of mine to take to the field at Edgbaston for the Bears when I started playing the game as a youngster," he told the club's website external-link .

"Edgbaston is now one of the best places in the world to play cricket and we've won multiple trophies across all formats.

"Playing a part in the final stages of last year's championship success was a very proud moment for me."

Woakes has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, as well as Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

He will represent Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred this season.