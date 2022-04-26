Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Former England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole has signed for Southern Vipers as a player-coach.

The 2017 World Cup winner retired from international cricket this month, having taken 227 wickets in 173 games.

Shrubsole, 30, returns to the Ageas Bowl, where she led Southern Brave to the final of the Hundred last year.

"I am really looking forward to playing for Vipers and having the opportunity to work with and learn from Charlotte Edwards," she told the club's website external-link .

"Fast bowling is something I am passionate about so I am incredibly grateful to be given the responsibility to work with some young, exciting seamers as I transition into a life after international cricket.

"I have a lot to learn which excites me immensely and I can't wait to get started."

Shrubsole made her England debut in August 2008 against South Africa.

She took a memorable best of 6-46 against India in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's, when England beat India to lift the trophy on home soil.

Shrubsole began her career playing for Somerset in 2004, before moving to Western Storm in 2016. She has also represented Berkshire and Perth Scorchers.