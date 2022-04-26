Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shan Masood in action for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League

County Championship Division Two, Derbyshire v Glamorgan Venue: Incora County Ground, Derby Date: Thursday, 28 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Audio commentary and reports on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will come up against the Championship's top scorer as they travel to face Derbyshire.

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has 611 runs in four innings, including two double centuries.

Glamorgan will make at least one team change from their defeat against Middlesex with Callum Taylor missing out.

Tom Cullen and Prem Sisodiya come into the squad, with Dan Douthwaite also dropping out.

Cullen could take Taylor's place batting at seven, while seamer James Weighell and spinner Sisodiya are other options.

Andrew Salter looks in line to continue his role as stand-in opener, with Eddie Byrom not yet fully recovered from an operation and Joe Cooke still in the second eleven.

Glamorgan's form has varied wildly over the last two games, with a comfortable win at title favourites Nottinghamshire followed by two batting failures and an innings defeat at home to Middlesex.

"It's history-making for Derbyshire, no-one else has ever done that for the club and it's a phenomenal effort," said Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard of Masood's form.

"He's a fine player, he's in great form but we'll do our analysis and put plans in place to see how we can try to get rid of him."

Derbyshire are in second place in Division Two after their win over Leicestershire, with 14 points more than Glamorgan in third.

Glamorgan won by two wickets on their last four-day visit to Derby in 2019, with Cullen hitting an unbeaten half-century to see them to a target of 246.

Derbyshire (from): Godleman (c), Masood, Guest, Madsen, du Plooy, McKiernan, Dal, Thomson, Lakmal, Conners, Potts, Reece, Came.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Salter, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, C Cooke, Cullen, Neser, Harris, Weighell, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Hogan.