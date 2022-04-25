Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin de Grandhomme has 28 Test caps for New Zealand

Surrey have signed New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as an overseas player for their next three County Championship matches.

The 35-year-old has 28 Test caps and has made 86 white-ball appearances for his country.

He played in New Zealand's 2019 World Cup final defeat by England.

De Grandhomme will be available for Surrey's matches against Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and Kent.

"I am looking forward to getting over to the UK, joining the Surrey lads and getting stuck in for a few County Championship games," he told the club's website external-link .

Born in Zimbabwe, De Grandhomme has also represented Warwickshire and Hampshire, as well as Southern Brave in last year's inaugural edition of The Hundred.