Matt Fisher took 4-19 in the first innings when Yorkshire made a winning start to the new season against Gloucestershire at Bristol

Yorkshire's England fast bowler Matt Fisher looks set to be sidelined for a further four weeks with a back injury.

After missing last week's draw with Northants due to a back injury, new Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson said Fisher does not have a stress fracture, but that he still needs rest.

"On what Matt's had, it's not a stress fracture, [it's] a stress reaction.

"The last time I spoke to the medical team they said he'd be out for about four weeks."

Fisher, 24, made his England debut against West Indies as a stand-in for the injured Craig Overton in the drawn second Test in Barbados in March, taking 1-67 in the first innings.

He then took five wickets in the match (including 4-19 in the first innings) when Yorkshire started their County Championship Division One season with victory over Gloucestershire. But he has suffered past injury problems and has made only 19 first-class appearances for the White Rose since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2015.

England have 38 days to go until the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's on 2 June.

Having controversially rested Stuart Broad and record wicket-taker Jimmy Anderson for the Caribbean tour, they are already without Durham's Mark Wood (elbow surgery) and Warwickshire's Olly Stone (long-term back stress fracture issues), while Chris Woakes has been kept out of the Bears' opening two matches.

But Sussex hope to have Ollie Robinson available to face Durham this week for his first appearance of the summer and Somerset all-rounder Overton is also due back to face Warwickshire, having so far played in only one of his side's three straight defeats.

On the England batting front, Essex will face Northants this week without Dan Lawrence, who has had a scan on the hamstring injury he suffered in the defeat by Warwickshire.

"We don't know how long he's going to be out yet," said Essex coach Anthony McGrath. "Hopefully it's not as bad as it at first felt. The specialist will give his expert view on Monday."

Durham hope to have opener Alex Lees back to face Sussex after missing two games with a back spasm following his big unbeaten century in the Division Two season opener against Glamorgan.