Derbyshire are unbeaten in their three County Championship games this summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Leicestershire 213 & 250: Kimber 54, Parkinson 49; Thomson 3-50 Derbyshire 531: Masood 219, MacKiernan 101, Madsen 94, du Plooy 61*; Barnes 5-101 Derbyshire (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (2 pts) by an innings and 68 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire finally overcame dogged Leicestershire resistance to wrap up an innings victory over their local rivals in Division Two of the County Championship.

Leicestershire were 172 behind overnight with only four second-innings wickets in hand after trailing by 318 on first innings, but were in familiar territory after mounting last-day rearguards to draw their opening two matches and fought hard again.

Louis Kimber made 54 and Callum Parkinson 49 as Leicestershire kept Derbyshire waiting until mid-afternoon before they were all out for 250 as Derbyshire secured victory by an innings and 68 runs.

Off-spinner Alex Thomson was the pick of the Derbyshire bowlers, taking 3-50 from 39 overs.

Derbyshire also drew their first two fixtures of the season but after Pakistan international Shan Masood's second consecutive double century and a maiden first-class hundred by Mattie McKiernan had given them such a big advantage at the halfway stage of this match, they would have seen this as a wasted opportunity had they failed to win.

Kimber picked up six boundaries and passed 50 for the fourth time in only his eighth first-class match and Parkinson battled for more than two hours but these were only a few positives that Leicestershire can take forward from a disappointing four days.

Ed Barnes, whose maiden five-wicket haul at the end of the Derbyshire innings was another, stayed with Kimber for the first hour of the final day, but fell four overs after the second new ball was taken, Suranga Lakmal having him caught behind off an inside edge on to pad.

Kimber departed in Lakmal's next over, leg before playing back, before Parkinson and Beuran Hendricks began a ninth-wicket partnership that would span 27 overs either side of lunch.

They survived for the best part of an hour after the interval and had cut the deficit to 80 before Hendricks was caught behind off McKiernan's leg spin for 15.

Parkinson moved to within a single of a half-century of his own but when Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman called on Anuj Dal to bowl for the first time on the day, the medium pacer had the Leicestershire vice-captain leg before with his first ball to complete the win.

It is only the second time in 58 years that Derbyshire have beaten their East Midlands rivals by an innings and the first time at Grace Road, as the Uptonsteel County Ground is traditionally known, since 1896.

Indeed, the win over Leicestershire by an innings and 32 runs at Derby in 2011 was Derbyshire's last innings victory over any opponent.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network