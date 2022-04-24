Last updated on .From the section Counties

New Zealand international batter Will Young batted for just over six hours for his 96

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day four) Yorkshire 296 & 406-3 dec: Hill 151*, Brook 77*, Malan 75, Lyth 53 Northants 204 & 318-7: Young 96, McManus 62*, Keogh 48; Revis 3-57 Yorkshire (13 pts) drew with Northants (12 pts) Scorecard

Will Young made 96 to help secure Northamptonshire a draw with Yorkshire as the New Zealander's 241-ball innings helped his side see out the final day.

Northants resumed with all 10 wickets in hand but lost three in the morning session as Pakistan quick Haris Rauf struck twice in two overs.

Rob Keogh joined Young to settle Northants in a stand of 99 for the fourth wicket that used up 40 overs.

Keogh fell before tea and Young after the break, but Northants held firm.

Having got through 24 overs of the third evening unscathed, Northants were hopeful of batting through the day.

They were given an early jolt by Rauf who produced two sharp, short deliveries to have Ricardo Vasconcelos caught in the gully and Emilio Gay held at short leg for a second-ball duck.

George Hill became Yorkshire's eighth bowler of the day and his very gentle seamers drew a leading edge to cover from Keogh.

Young dragged Matt Revis into his own stumps after tea but Lewis McManus' unbeaten 62 from 141 balls saw his side to safety.