James Anderson took 2-25 from 25 overs as he looks to win back his place in the England Test squad

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four) Gloucestershire 252 & 247: Lace 71, Hammond 50; Hassan 3-49, Parkinson 3-79, Anderson 2-25 Lancashire 556-7 dec: Bohannon 231, Vilas 109; Zafar 4-135 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by an innings and 57 runs Scorecard

Lancashire made it two County Championship wins from two with a thrilling victory over Gloucestershire.

Needing 237 more runs to make the hosts bat again, Gloucestershire were reduced to 116-5 by Matt Parkinson (3-79).

James Anderson (2-25) soon removed Miles Hammond (50) but Tom Lace (71), Josh Shaw (29) and Jared Warner (10) took the game deep into the final hour.

Lace finally fell to Saqib Mahmood and, with just 17 balls remaining, Hassan Ali removed Warner to seal victory.

Gloucestershire's remarkable resistance set up a thrilling conclusion to what had looked for much of two sessions to be heading towards a routine Lancashire win.

Resuming on 67-3, Parkinson soon had the visitors in deeper trouble as the leg-spinner found healthy turn to find Graeme van Buuren's edge and then ripped his next ball from leg to hit Ryan Higgins' off-stump.

Hammond brought up his 10th first-class 50 off 148 balls, with seven fours, but he fell just six balls later, as Anderson found late movement to pin the left-hander in front of his stumps.

Teetering on 127-7, Lace produced a defiant innings, unleashing some stylish shots as he and Shaw put on a fine 79-run eighth-wicket stand.

Shaw's resistance was undone by a hooping delivery from Pakistan paceman Hassan which ripped out his stumps but Lace stood firm, supported by Warner, as the visitors reached 214-8 at tea.

However, a terrific delivery from Mahmood feathered Lace's stumps to end his 266-minute stay and, with tension mounting, Hassan found Warner's edge to end his 119-ball innings - and Gloucestershire's hopes.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was a tough day. Obviously we were in a great position and played superb cricket throughout the game.

"It was a really good surface, fairly flat, but a good pitch, like a Test pitch really, so I'm pleased we dominated the game.

"We played really good cricket all the way through, but the pitch didn't deteriorate and even with our unbelievably good bowling attack it was hard work.

"Gloucestershire played really well and made it difficult, and at one point it looked as though a draw was favourite, but thankfully the hard work paid off and we got over the line."