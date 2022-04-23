Dillon Pennington got Cheteshwar Pujara out twice, fashioned a first-innings run-out and claimed an important late second-innings catch in the win over Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 491: D'Oliveira 169*; Haines 3-50 Sussex 269: Pujara 109, Clark 44; Leach 4-60 & 188: Baker 3-75, Leach 2-28 Worcestershire (22 pts) beat Sussex (4 pts) by an innings and 34 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire celebrated their first County Championship win of the season after overcoming Sussex by an innings and 34 runs with a day to spare at New Road.

The Pears were denied victory by Leicestershire's last-wicket pair in their opening game after more than a day's play was lost to rain.

But they overwhelmed a below-strength Sussex taking 15 wickets on the third day.

That was despite a first-innings century from Cheteshwar Pujara and a half century from on-loan all-rounder Grant Stewart, who has now been recalled by Kent.

Worcestershire dominated throughout, led by another century from new county captain Brett D'Oliveira, who has so far scored 294 runs in two games without being dismissed.

They also have a talismanic leader of their attack in D'Oliveira's predecessor, Joe Leach, who is enjoying a new lease of life as one of the footsoldiers.

Leach took 2-28, for match figures of 6-88, while Dillon Pennington, who dismissed India Test star Pujara twice in the day, Charlie Morris, and Ed Barnard provided sterling support and emerging spinner Josh Baker again confirmed his promise with three second-innings scalps.

Sussex were without half a dozen players through injury but results have been on a downward spiral for some time. Since the start of last season, they have won only one of their 17 Championship matches and been beaten 11 times.

Worcestershire head coach Alex Gidman told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"I'm just really pleased for the players. We batted superbly well on what was a challenging wicket and we bowled with great discipline.

"It is nice, having come so close against Leicestershire, and then to have a week off and start again, to play so well and win.

"I'm not sure you could ask for a better start as a captain than Brett D'Oliveira has had. A hundred is a hundred but to make them under pressure, which he has been obviously starting as captain and the situations he has gone out in, is outstanding leadership."

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury:

"Well played to Worcestershire, but we knew it was going to be a struggle when we had seven front-line bowlers out. It was always going to be a tough ask. The reality is 491 in the first innings was too many runs.

"The spirit is good but there are things out of your hands. It is frustrating trying to get a side together and it can take its toll. Two of our batters have had to bowl quite a few overs and Mohammad Rizwan has come over and done 150 overs two games in a row (behind the stumps). A lot even for someone of his class.

"I don't look for excuses but as things stand at the moment, anyone trying to put together a side in my side would find it very difficult at present."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network