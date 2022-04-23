Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mattie McKiernan compiled his maiden century from 189 balls with 11 fours and a six.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Leicestershire 213 and 146-6: Kimber 33*; Thomson 3-36 Derbyshire 531: Masood 219, MacKiernan 101, Madsen 94, du Plooy 61*; Barnes 5-101 Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Derbyshire (7 pts) by 172 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire moved within sight of a first Championship win of the season and left Leicestershire battling to avoid an innings defeat.

Seamer Ed Barnes (5-101) took his first five-wicket haul, taking all his wickets for eight runs in a 26-ball spell on day three, as Derbyshire lost their last six first-innings wickets for 27.

But a maiden ton from Mattie McKiernan (105) - building on Shan Masood's superb 219 on Friday - helped the visitors to 531 for a first-innings lead of 318.

It left Leicestershire, who had to fight rearguard actions to draw both of their opening Division Two matches, having to survive two sessions just to take the contest into the final day.

Off-spinner Alex Thomson (3-36) accounted for Hassan Azad, George Rhodes and Harry Swindells as the hosts slid to 146-6 at stumps, still 172 runs short of making Derbyshire bat again.