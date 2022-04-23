Last updated on .From the section Counties

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones played four Tests for England in 2017

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three) Glamorgan 122 & 132: Labuschagne 23; Roland-Jones 5-40, Helm 3-24 Middlesex 336: Simpson 104*, Roland-Jones 65; Harris 4-68 Middlesex (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (3pts) by an innings and 82 runs Scorecard

Middlesex raced to an innings victory over Glamorgan inside seven sessions, as the home side were bowled out for 132 in their second innings.

Toby Roland-Jones finished with 5-40, taking eight wickets in the match to add to his 65.

Glamorgan could only add 28 runs for the loss of their last four wickets on the third morning.

Middlesex dominated almost every session of the game after putting Glamorgan into bat.

John Simpson's unbeaten century gave his side a huge first-innings advantage to help the visitors take control.

On another grey and chilly morning, Sam Northeast edged Roland-Jones to slip on 21 and Michael Neser on 27 chipped one to mid-on to complete Roland-Jones' five-for.

The former England bowler's tally followed a nine-wicket haul in his last Championship match at Sophia Gardens three years previously.

Tom Helm soon trapped Timm van Gugten lbw for four and bowled last man Michael Hogan for three, to wrap up the game in less than an hour.

Glamorgan are likely to make changes for their visit to Derby starting on Thursday, 28 April, while Middlesex host Leicestershire on the same date.