Australian Peter Siddle has taken 13 wickets in three games for Somerset so far this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day three) Somerset 337 & 196-9: Abell 53, Banton 52; Clark 3-48, Topley 3-49 Surrey 308: Curran 80, Foakes 63, Pope 47; Siddle 6-51 Somerset (6 pts) lead Surrey (5 pts) by 225 runs with one wicket remaining Scorecard

Australian Peter Siddle marked his 200th first-class game with six wickets before a Somerset collapse left the game in the balance at The Oval.

Surrey reached 308 all out, adding 104 to their overnight 204-5, as Siddle cleaned up the tail to return 6-51.

Jamie Overton produced the ball of the day, an inswinging yorker, to bowl Somerset opener Matt Renshaw for 10.

And although Tom Abell (53) and Tom Banton (52) batted well, Somerset were 196-9 at the close, 225 ahead.

There was a worrying moment for Surrey and England followers when Ben Foakes collided with Jamie Overton as he dived across to take the catch to dismiss Banton off Reece Topley (3-49).

It left the wicketkeeper lying on the ground but he was eventually able to walk unaided to the boundary, with Ollie Pope taking over behind the stumps.

Sam Curran top-scored with 80 in Surrey's first innings, again falling short of an elusive maiden century when he was caught at second slip off Siddle.

But the home side were only 29 behind when they were finally all out and then removed both Somerset openers with only 43 on the board.

Abell - who made a career-best 150 not out in the first innings - and Banton added 89 for the third wicket before the former edged behind off Ryan Patel, the second of four catches taken by Foakes.

From 132-2, Somerset declined to 158-7 and Surrey claimed two more wickets before the close, with Pope catching Siddle off Jordan Clark (3-48) from the final delivery of the day.