Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Only Chris Gayle (six) and Virat Kohli (five) have scored more than Buttler's four IPL centuries

Indian Premier League, Mumbai Rajasthan Royals 222-2 (20 overs): Buttler 116 (65) Delhi Capitals: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's Jos Buttler continued his incredible form at this year's Indian Premier League with 116 from 65 balls - his third century of the season.

He becomes only the second player to make three tons in an IPL season after Virat Kohli, who hit four in 2016.

It is also the 31-year-old's second hundred in succession and included nine fours and nine sixes in Rajasthan Royals' 222-2 against Delhi Capitals.

He has scored 491 runs in seven innings in the 2022 IPL at an average of 81.83.

With seven more group stage matches to play - plus potential fixtures in the play-off stages - Buttler could break India batter Kohli's 2016 haul of 973 runs - the record for a single IPL campaign.

His ton follows 103 against Kolkata Knight Riders in his last match and 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the campaign. He has hit four centuries in his past eight IPL innings, including the 2021 campaign.

Against the Capitals, Buttler reached his fifty from 36 balls and took only another 21 to reach three figures, including a towering 105m six over long-on.

He was eventually caught at long-on off the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over.